4 hurt after steel beam falls in Manila construction site

MANILA (UPDATE) - Four people were injured after a steel beam fell on them in Blumentritt, Manila on Monday afternoon.

Three of them sustained minor injuries and were cleared to go home, while the other one underwent medical tests and is awaiting results.

The incident took place at a construction site 20 meters away from the LRT-1 Blumentritt station, according to the Light Rail Manila Corporation.

An initial police report mistakenly said the incident happened at the train hub.

Blumentritt Police precinct chief Lt. Ferdinand Cayabyab later clarified that the beam came from a foundation being built for the NLEX-SLEX connector road at the area.

NLEX Corp. said in a statement it will be "extending all possible assistance to the workers."

"The company is committed to upholding safety standards on all its projects, and will be conducting a full investigation of the incident," it said.

Police are investigating the incident.--With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

