3 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases rise to 13,963

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,963 on Monday as 3 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and 2 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,092 as 8,919 of those infected have recovered, while 952 have died.

01 February 2021



Today, the DFA reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities, and no new recovery among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, 14 new cases in Asia and the Pacific and Middle East and Africa have been verified by the DOH IHR. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/WaD50Rov7K — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 1, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 778 in the Asia Pacific, 695 in Europe, 2,519 in the Middle East and Africa, and 100 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 527,272 people. The tally includes 10,807 deaths, 487,574 recoveries, and 28,891 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 103 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 57 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

