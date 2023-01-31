MANILA — Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Chairman Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday presented before the plenary Senate Bill 1604 which seeks to create the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program to assist students who have lagged behind their peers.

“The bill has two objectives: to help out students who did not enroll during School year 2020-21, and those who fall below the minimum proficiency levels required in language, math and science,” Gatchalian said during the Senate Session Tuesday.

This would be a “continuing program” for students where they will be “assisted” to “improve” on those three major subjects.

“It will not be part of the curriculum, its a program outside of the curriculum, it is akin to a tutorial program, because we detected that that pandemic caused a lot of damage in terms of proficiency of our students,” the senator explained.

This program will be “mandatory” for those “who did not enroll from School year 2020” during the pandemic and those “who fall behind the minimum proficiency level."

Students will be assessed whether they need to undergo such program.

“We need to come up with an intervention program so they can catch up with their peers,” Gatchalian said.

Senator Koko Pimentel during his interpellation questioned the necessity of the law.

“Would the math (and science and reading) teacher know who is lagging behind? There is no need to assess per learner basis, feedback from teacher he can already identify if the student is week,” Pimentel said.

“What will happen is the student covered by the ARAL Program, will be required to spend extra hours, the intervention should have already been made during the regular class hours,” Pimentel asked.

While that is the “most practical” solution, Gatchalian said there are still some students who are “in dire need of intervention”.

Citing studies, Gatchalian said 69% of the 10-year old students who can read and understand a story before the pandemic hit, which means over 30% could not.

But when the pandemic hit, the senator said it became “worse."

“90 percent of our 10-year-olds cannot read or understand a simple story, and that is from World Bank,” he said.

“USAID also conducted what they call ‘Rapid literacy assessment’, for Grade 1 only 40% (in NCR) is grade- ready, for Grade 2 only 36% and Grade 3 is 25%. This determines the readiness of our students in terms of reading… If you go to the rural areas, it is even worse,” the senator explained.

Gatchalian said they have done a similar program in Valenzuela where they “tapped college students” to tutor students who needed to catch up.

The interpellation of the bill was interrupted when Pimentel and Senator Joel Villanueva proposed to suspend the session.