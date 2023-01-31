CEBU — Local police on Tuesday said they would pressing charges against a man who slashed his partner's neck in broad daylight in Cebu City's downtown area.

Surveillance footage showed the victim selling goods on a sidewalk at around 2 p.m. Monday when the knife-wielding suspect approached her from behind.

The man then slashed the right side of the woman's neck before fleeing.

But bystanders held down the fleeing suspect before he was arrested by police officers of neighboring San Fernando town who happened to be in the scene of the crime.

Cebu City Police Office Station 3 Chief Maj. Henry Orbiso said that the suspect and victim, who live together, had an altercation before the incident happened.

“There was an altercation then he used a kitchen knife to commit the crime,” said Orbiso in Cebuano.

The victim was given first aid by a nursing student passing by the crime scene before being rushed to a hospital.

“We are updating the health bulletin of the victim and she is still confined in the hospital, recuperating. Doctors are attending to her,” Orbiso added.

The suspect was under police custody, with charges of frustrated homicide and violence against women and children to be filed against him.

Local police said they were looking into jealousy as a possible motive of the crime.

Following the incident, Orbiso said they have beefed up police presence in Cebu City's downtown area.

—Report from Annie Perez