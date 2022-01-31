Senate OKs COVID-19 risk allowance for health workers bill

MANILA — The Senate on Monday approved a bill seeking to provide compensation to public and private health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 2421 or "COVID-19 Benefits and Allowances for Health Workers Act of 2021" was approved by 23 senators without opposition.

Under the proposed legislation, public and private healthcare workers will be given COVID-19 risk allowance. Frontliners working in health institutions, laboratories, medical or temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, and vaccination sites are included.

Government will distribute P3,000 allowance every month to healthcare workers working in low-risk areas, P6,000 to medium-risk locations, and P9,000 in high-risk places.

They will also receive compensation if they contract COVID-19. Medical workers who get mild or moderate illness take P15,000, while those who are severe or critical cases get P100,000. Families of health workers who die from COVID-19 get P1,000,000.

They will also continue to receive benefits under the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers and hazard pay as part of the collective bargaining agreement with the private sector.

The proposed legislation will be submitted to the bicameral conference committee so both chambers of Congress can consolidate their versions of the bill.

Once consolidated, the measure will be ratified by the House of Representatives and the Senate on Thursday before sending it to Malacañang for the President's signature.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO