Vice President Leni Robredo visits Joint Task Force Basilan members at Camp Luis R. Biel II, Isabela City, Basilan on Jan. 26, 2022. Robredo thanked the soldiers for their service in the frontlines and gave 500 COVID-19 antigen test kits, a contribution of her office to the task force's pandemic response efforts for its soldiers. OVP Photo, Handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday it is high time to reclaim a fair, just and humane society as she congratulated her political allies during Akbayan’s 24th founding anniversary celebration.

In a video message for Akbayan streamed through Facebook, the presidential aspirant noted the common values and principles between her and the party-list organization.

“Maging pagkakataon sana ito para muling pagtibayin ang mga prinsipyong nagbibigkis sa inyo para bawiing muli ang pangarap na magkaroon ng mas patas, mas makatarungan at mas makataong kinabukasan para sa ating sarili, sa ating mga mahal sa buhay, at sa ating mga komunidad,” Robredo said.

Akbayan, through its chairperson emeritus Etta Rosales, stressed that their fight for good governance continues.

“May we tower over this present undemocratic and weak governance ruled by the autocratic Duterte. Pero kahit mahirap, wala tayong binibitawan,” said Rosales, a former chairman of the Commission on Human Rights.

Robredo’s running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan was also in the virtual celebration, including Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Dinagat Islands Gov. Kaka Bag-ao, both former Akbayan Representatives .

“Mga katropa, huwag po tayo titigil sa ating sama-samang pagsulong. Kaunting tulak pa po... Kaunting sipag, kaunting pagpupursigi, tapang at lakas ng loob pa! Dere-derecho lang po tayo sa ating martsa sa landas ng katotohanan, katarungan, kalayaan,” Pangilinan said.

RELATED VIDEO