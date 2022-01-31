READ: Comelec's Rowena Guanzon's separate opinion on Marcos disqualification cases
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2022 05:16 PM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 05:23 PM
MANILA — Commissioner Rowena Guanzon has voted to disqualify presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as detailed in her separate opinion released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday.
In a 24-page separate opinion, Guanzon said the Marcos' tax offenses, for which he was convicted for, constitute "moral turpitude."
The full text of her separate opinion can be read here:
