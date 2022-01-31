Home  >  News

READ: Comelec's Rowena Guanzon's separate opinion on Marcos disqualification cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 05:16 PM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 05:23 PM

Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon voted in favor of petitions seeking to disqualify presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos. ABS-CBN News/File.
MANILA — Commissioner Rowena Guanzon has voted to disqualify presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as detailed in her separate opinion released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday.

In a 24-page separate opinion, Guanzon said the Marcos' tax offenses, for which he was convicted for, constitute "moral turpitude."

The full text of her separate opinion can be read here:

