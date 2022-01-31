Pope picks Filipino priest as representative to Rwanda

Rev. Msgr. Arnaldo Catalan during a mass at the Manila Cathedral for the celebration of his 25th anniversary as a priest. File photo from Manila Cathedral Facebook page

MANILA - Pope Francis has nominated Rev. Msgr. Arnaldo Catalan as the new apostolic nuncio to Rwanda.

The Vatican made the announcement on Monday.

It was a historic appointment as Catalan will become the first priest of the Archdiocese of Manila to become a papal nuncio.

In a statement, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula thanked the pope for the "gift and honor" of Catalan's appointment.

Prior to the appointment, Catalan, 55, has been serving as the charge d'affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in China since 2019.

He has worked in the Holy See's Diplomatic Service for the past 20 years.

He was previously assigned in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Zambia, India, Kuwait, Turkey, Argentina, Canada, and the Philippines.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1994 and was incardinated to the Archdiocese of Manila.

Catalan will be ordained as titular archbishop of Apollonia. The details of his episcopal ordination are yet to be announced.

Aside from acting as the pope's ambassador, the apostolic nuncio also plays a huge role in the appointment of bishops in the country where he is serving.

The apostolic nuncio is part of the long process of the selection of the new bishops and archbishops along with the Vatican's Congregation for Bishops before it is ultimately decided by the pope.

Nearly half of Rwanda's population are Catholics.

During Pope Francis's visit to Rwanda in 2017, he apologized for the failures of the Catholic Church during the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Nearly 1 million people died, most of them from the Tutsi ethnic group, during a civil war in 1994.

In 2020, Kigali Archbishop Antoine Kambanda became the first Rwandan to become a cardinal when Pope Francis elevated him to the Sacred College of Cardinals.

Kambanda and Advincula were both created a cardinal during the same consistory.