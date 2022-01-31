Pinoy designer, bumida sa Fashion Week Dubai 2021

DUBAI - Glamorosa, makikinang at world-class ang mga likha ng Pinoy International fashion designer na si Angelo Estera na itinampok sa Dubai Fashion Week 2021 kamakailan.

Pinamagatang “The Last Ball of the Czar,” na hinango ang tema sa fashion show ng isang marangyang pagtitipon sa Imperial court ng Russia noong 1903.

Napahanga ang mga manonood sa mabusising disensyo at istilo na inirampa sa catwalk.

“The details of the dresses and they were mostly hand-made and they were stunning. I am really proud of my friend, the designer who showcased his collections today,” sabi ni Miya Ross, isang Teen model at Beauty Queen.

“It was amazing especially the suits, they didn’t use ties and it’s a new collection that I’ve never seen before,” sabi ni Jamila Saadouni. May mga ballerina at acrobat din na mas nagpaganda pa sa palabas.

Naging Inspirasyon naman para sa fashion design student ang kapwa Pilipino na si Angelo Estera.

“It helps aspiring fashion designers like me to reach higher goals in terms of fashion and international fame. I’m very proud to be a Filipino because of him,” saad ni Elizah Mendoza.

Para sa star of the night na si Angelo Estera, sulit na sulit ang pagod at mga gabing walang tulugan nila ng kanyang team.

Angelo Estera, fashion designer sa Dubai

“I feel elated, I feel the fashion is vibrant again, especially here in Dubai, we’re not focusing on the tragedy of the past, the pandemic. We rise up, we lead the fashion industry. As a Filipino we are proud to be showcasing in the International arena,” sabi ni Angelo Estera.

Maganda rin ang pasok ng 2022 para kay Estera dahil sa mga nakapilang shows.

“We’re going to be expanding, we will have a show in Paris come March 6, there’s no stopping actually,” pahayag ni Estera.

