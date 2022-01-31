Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon talks to the media at the poll body's headquarters in Manila on Sept. 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang said on Monday it is confident that the Commission on Elections could fix "internal issues" over the disqualification cases against presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon recently said the integrity of the poll body is “in question” due to a supposed delay in the resolution of the disqualification cases, which cited Marcos’ failure to file income tax returns and pay the corresponding deficiency.

Asked if President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned about the recent developments at Comelec, his acting spokesman Karlo Nograles noted it was "an independent constitutional body, and they have their own internal rules and regulations that govern them."

"Between the seven highest officials ng (of) Comelec, we are confident that they can address whatever internal issues or concerns if any, that they have," Nograles said in a press briefing.

Guanzon is the presiding commissioner of the Comelec First Division that is handling the consolidated disqualification petitions against Marcos Jr. She has disclosed that she voted in favor of the petitions.

Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, the ponente or designated writer of the ruling, has denied that division members agreed to a deadline on deciding the cases against Marcos.

She also alleged that Guanzon repeatedly tried to convince her to disqualify the former senator.

Ferolino said the disclosure of Guanzon's vote was supposedly meant to influence her decision.

Guanzon is set to retire on Wednesday. Comelec Chair Sheriff Abas and Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. will also retire later this February, just three months before the May elections.

Duterte will appoint their replacements "ASAP", said Nograles.

"The President has a shortlist na po sa pagpipilian niya (of his choices) for the appointment," he said.

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with Marcos, the early frontrunner in surveys for the top job in May's polls.

Duterte had described Marcos as a weak leader.

