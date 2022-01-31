Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Single-dose vaccine Janssen is an effective booster for mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, and vice versa, the government's vaccine expert panel (VEP) said Monday.

Two clinical trials have shown that a second dose of an mRNA vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies 4 to 22 folds higher than a homologous booster or a second Janssen jab, said Dr. Isagani Padolina, analytical development manager at Thermo Science Research and Development in Tilburg, Netherlands and member of the VEP.

"The single dose vaccine adequately primes the immune response. Tapos, in the phase of waning antibodies, you can use Moderna and Pfizer as a booster dose. Maganda yung data niya, lalo na sa heterologous boosting," he told reporters.

(The single dose vaccine adequately primes the immune response. Then in the phase of waning antibodies, you can use Moderna and Pfizer as a booster dose. It shows good data on heterologous boosting.)

"J&J also has the capacity to boost antibody concentrations after a primary two-dose series of mRNA vaccine."

The single jab can also be co-administered with a flu vaccine, Padolina added.

"It is acceptable to co-administer J&J with an inactive influenza vaccine. Especially during the flu season, that would be significant," he said.

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

Preliminary data show that the single-dose jab was 93 percent effective against hospitalization during the omicron surge in Gauteng, Johannesburg, South Africa, where the COVID-19 variant was first reported, according to Padolina.

"Those previously vaccinated in South Africa, there’s already decoupling of data. Tumaas man ang omicron (infections), pero ang kanilang hospitalization bumaba," added Dr. Gerard Belimac, chief of the DOH infectious disease and adult disease prevention and control bureau.

(Those previously vaccinated in South Africa, there’s already decoupling of data. Even though omicron infections increased, their hospitalizations declined.)

The Philippines has granted emergency use authorization for Janssen to be used for primary series and booster shot, but has yet to implement the latter due to "logistical concerns," the Department of Health said.

It has so far received 12.73 million doses of Janssen through global initiative COVAX Facility, based on data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

At least 58.79 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, while 60.34 million others have received an initial dose and 7.3 million booster shots have been administered, according to the DOH.