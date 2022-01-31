Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — Coronavirus restrictions in Ifugao province will be eased under a lower COVID-19 alert level this week, Malacañang said on Monday.

Home to some 207,000 people, Ifugao will be downgraded to Alert 3 from the current Alert 4, effective Feb. 1 to 15, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Alert 3 bans activities that pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, including face-to-face classes for basic education, contact sports, funfairs, cockfighting, and casino operations.

It also limits to fully vaccinated individuals and to 30 percent the indoor operating capacity of dine-in services, religious gatherings, personal care services, tourist sites, and recreational venues.

Several other areas are under Alert 3 in the first half of February.