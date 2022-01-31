House approves on final reading 18 bills days before election recess

MANILA - The House of Representatives approved on final reading 18 bills on Monday, days before it is set to go on recess for the upcoming national elections.

Among the bills approved in final reading are the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (House Bill 10699), and House Bill 10701, which mandates continuing benefits for all medical workers during public health emergencies.

"Before we return to our districts to prepare for the upcoming electoral campaign, it is only necessary that we approve all bills that are ready for final reading," House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said in a statement.

The House also passed on final reading House Bill 10697, which seeks to establish a National Center for Geriatric Health, as well as regional geriatric specialty centers.

The following bills are also approved on final reading:

HB 10571 regulating the operation of motorcycles-for-hire

HB 10575 enhancing the competitiveness of Philippine maritime trade by strengthening the oversight functions of relevant government agencies over charges imposed by international shipping lines

HB 10612 providing for full and effective implementation of international maritime instruments to which the Philippines is a state party;

HB 10647 granting additional benefits to Filipino centenarians and recognizing octogenarians and nonagenarians

HB 10648 granting legislative franchise to Oro Broadcasting Network Inc.;

HB 10650 establishing apex hospitals in every region of the country and providing funds therefor

HB 10672 renaming the Literacy Coordinating Council to National Literacy Council, strengthening its powers and functions, and expanding its membership structure and support mechanisms

HB 10690 prescribing the use of neo-ethnic Philippine textiles in the academic regalia of all state universities and colleges

HB 10625 creating the Department of Economics and Development Planning

HB 10657 promoting Philippine indigenous and traditional writing systems and providing for their protection, preservation and conservation

HB 10658 strengthening the policies on anti-trafficking in persons and appropriating funds therefor, amending for the purpose Republic Act (RA) 9208, as amended, otherwise known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003

HB 10693 converting the Provincial Science and Technology Center into the Provincial Science and Technology Office in every province and appropriating funds therefor, repealing for the purpose RA 6959

HB 10696 institutionalizing the practice of extended producer responsibility on plastic products, amending for this purpose RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000

HB 10698 strengthening the Sangguniang Kabataan by institutionalizing additional reforms to revitalize youth participation in local governance and by providing honorarium and other benefits and privileges

HB 10703 strengthening the protection against online or offline child sexual abuse or exploitation

The said bills will be transmitted to the Senate.

The House will hold another session on February 2 before adjourning for the election period, which will start on February 8.