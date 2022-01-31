Workers pass through Juan Luna street in Divisoria, Manila on January 20, 2022. Preliminary results of the Asian Development Bank’s COVID-19 Country Assessment report shows the Philippines lagging its neighbors in a return to pre-pandemic growth rates with long-term effects of the pandemic on employment being a key concern. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The government is urged to delay the deescalation of Metro Manila's COVID-19 restrictions by a week, the UP Pandemic Response Team said Monday, a day ahead of the capital region's easing to Alert Level 2.

Metro Manila should ease its restrictions gradually to ensure "proper implementation of protocols," said UP professor Jomar Rabajante, as he noted that Metro Manila was also under Alert Level 2 during the holidays.

"What we're suggesting is dahan-dahan because...we still don’t have any research how the natural immunity from omicron can protect us and second one even though there's already a declining phase in terms of transmission in NCR the number is still in thousands," he told ANC's Headstart.

"What we suggest is for protocols to be really implemented unlike in December."

The pandemic response team suggests that cities in Metro Manila need to have at least an average daily attack rate of less than 75 percent in order to ease its restrictions, said Rabajante.

"What we suggest is to wait for 1 more week because our average daily attack rate is really high. We can see next week if this will really decline and also the positivity rate will decline," he said.

San Juan City is ready to deescalate to Alert Level 2 after its active COVID-19 cases declined by 86 percent to 272 from 1,947 infections in 18 days, its mayor Francis Zamora said.

"Because the numbers are going down and it’s clear the effect of omicron variant is waning, once people go out again...I believe we will be able to sustain the numbers," he said.

"This is self-regulation that’s working for us now...I fully agree we should learn to live with COVID-19 we cannot always be locking down...we have to move on, be able to understand that the virus is here."

The city has vaccinated 250 percent of its target population, including non-residents and remains open to inoculating those from other cities and provinces, Zamora said.

"Our vaccination is open to each and every Filipino regardless of where you live. We promised them we will continue to vaccinate fellow Filipinos for as long as they (government) gives us supply," he said.

"We are getting registrants from other cities, we have registrants from Visayas who fly in."

For the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11, the city has 5,000 residents and 3,000 non-residents already registered, according to Zamora.

The inoculation will be done in one vaccination site designate only for said age group, with target of 1,000 jabs per day, the mayor said.