Fundraiser para sa gender-based violence victims at survivors, inilunsad

PARIS - Isang art exhibit na nagsilbing fundraising event para sa gender-based violence victims at survivors sa Pilipinas ang inilunsad sa France kamakailan.

Pinamagatang “The Art of Letting Go” ang art-exhibit for a cause ng Kwadro Pintura. Na-inorganisa naman ng Breaking Silence Movement.

Ang gender-based violence victims ay ang mga nakaranas ng sexual at domestic abuse tulad ng rape, sexual harassment, child sexual abuse at pisikal na pang-aabuso.

“We also create awareness projects to be able to promote empowerment and so that people will be more aware of the topic,” pahayag ni Kyra Luthi, founder ng Breaking Silence Movement.

Anya, maganda ang pagtutulungan ng kilusan at mga artists dahil malaki ang tulong at nagagawa ng sining sa pagpapakita ng emosyon kung saan hindi kaya ng mga salita.

“When it comes to trauma and when it comes to empowerment, I think art has a huge role to play. That's why gender-based violence and art can be accumulated together.” dagdag ni Luthi.

Sumuporta rin ang ilang banyagang guest artists gaya ng Russian na si Julia Syn na may sariling istilo sa tema ng fantasy at modern women.

“A woman is the source of inspiration and beauty and everything that I have in my paintings. I think I believe that art and an artists can make a difference,” sabi ni Julia Syn, Russian artist sa Paris.

Ang Amerikanang si Madeleine, gamit ang dalawang kamay, sabay nyang iginuhit ang kanyang obra na katawan ng isang babae sa panahon ng pagluha at kalungkutan.

“It was a blue period when it was made while I was going through something emotional. Going through my own experience related to gender-based violence, it’s very important that we also support each other,” sabi ni Madeleine Bobo, American artist sa Paris.

May ibang proyekto rin ang Breaking Silence Movement, sa katunayan may mahigit isang libong bata at pamilya sa Pilipinas ang natulungan na nila sa pamamagitan ng legal, medical at educational assistance at iba pang mga programa.

Ibinahagi naman ng founder ng organisation na isa ring biktima ng gender-based violence, na hindi madali ang pinagdadaanang trauma ng mga inabuso, bagay na nag-udyok sa kanya para buuin ang organisasyon.

“It’s a human rights issue and when it comes to human rights both men and women have an equal role to play in supporting and standing against anything that is in fraction against human rights. And I ask all the men tonight not only in the Philippines. But around the world, what would you do if it was your mother, if it was your sister or your daughter? And until you recognize that if it could be any of them or any of us you will not truly understand the importance of stepping up for this kind of cause,” pahayag ni Sam Elmzndoury, host ng programa.

Ipinakilala rin sa event ang ilang in-house artists ng Kwadro Pintura na sina Cris Adajar, Dhon dela Paz, Marie Expert, Eric Dimarucut at iba pang guest artists.

Nagkaroon din ng special performance si Janine Tenoso ng kanyang original composition na “The Art of Letting Go.”

