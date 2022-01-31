Bayan Muna seeks probe of outsourcing of passport renewals in Italy

MANILA - The Bayan Muna Party List in the House of Representatives has asked the Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, to investigate, in aid of legislation, the outsourcing of services by the Department of Foreign Affairs, under its e- Passport Renewal Center (e-PaRC), to a private entity, particularly in its Embassy in Italy.

House Resolution 2475 was authored by Bayan Muna Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite and Eufemia Cullamat.

The House resolution said that on November 11, 2021, the Philippine Embassy in Italy announced that it will outsource the passport renewal to a private outsourcing company.

HR 2475 noted that prior to the announcement, on September 2, 2021, BLS International Services announced that it already signed a contract with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to put-up e-Passport Renewal Centers (e-PaRC) that will process passport renewals in Italy, Malaysia, and Qatar.

HR 2475 said under the private outsourced e-PaRC, OFWs and other overseas Filipinos need to pay around 130 euros, or, roughly equivalent to Php 7,540 for their passport renewal. The outsourced renewal fee includes: Passport Fee 54 Euros, Revolving Fee 4.5 Euros, Convenience fee 35 euros and optional courier service, 40 euros.

"Outsourcing of this service clearly puts additional financial burden on our OFWs, as well as other Filipino migrants in Italy, who are now also suffering from the pandemic-induced economic hardships; The implementation of the private outsourced consular services, without seriously considering the objections and concerns raised by the different OFW organizations in Italy, is also violative of the provisions of Republic Act 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, which does not delegate any authority or power to private persons or entities for the issuance of a passport," the resolution said.