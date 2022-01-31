2 Daulah Islamiyah members killed in South Cotabato

MANILA — The Philippine military said it killed two members of the Daulah Islamiya terrorist group during its operation in Polomolok town, South Cotabato on Monday.

According to Joint Task Force Central, Army troops had an armed encounter with the extremists in Brgy. Lapu that lasted five minutes.

The suspects were identified as Zypol Nilong and Salahudin Usman.

They were members of the DI-Maguid group under Zaiden Jade Nilong, according to Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of JTFC.

Two M-16 rifles were recovered by the military after the firefight, said Lt. Col. Raymond Rapi of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion.

