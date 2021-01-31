Instead of attacking critics, Duterte gov't urged to probe Chinese dredging

A group of protesters from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas holds a protest in front of the Chinese Consular Office in Makati on January 29, 2021. The group urged the Philippine government to show its defiance against Beijing’s recently passed Coast Guard Law ordering their fleet to shoot anyone they consider as foreigners in the West Philippine Sea, an area also claimed by the Philippines and other ASEAN countries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's government should focus on illegal Chinese activities in Philippine territory such as dredging, instead of attacking its critics, Bayan Muna said Sunday.

At least 2 Chinese dredging ships were spotted in the West Philippine Sea in 2019, said Bayan Muna chairman and former representative Neri Colmenares.

"I personally took this picture and it is just stored on my cellphone. There were actually two Zhonhais there. One is Zhonhai 68 and the other is Zhonhai 88 as seen in the picture. Our fishermen told me in 2019 that they bring sand and even lahar out to the WPS," he said in a statement.

"We hope that the Philippine coast guard and the Navy would act double time in looking for Zhonhai 88 as well as other Chinese dredging vessels so that they can properly be investigated."

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said Saturday he would file a House resolution to investigate China's dredging and its effects on Philippine environment.

"These are the issues that the security sector of the Duterte administration should be focusing and not its critics who are just voicing out the demands and complaints of our people," Colmenares said.

"The Philippines does not need an anti-terror law. What we need is an alert government that would stand up for Philippine sovereignty and work with its allies in the ASEAN for joint patrols and keep China in check in a peaceful but firm manner."

The Philippines earlier said it would protest China's new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels and tear down structures that other countries built on contested waters.

An international arbitration court in 2016 invalidated China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea, where the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan also have overlapping claims.