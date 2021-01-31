DFA: Tally of overseas Filipinos hit by COVID-19 unchanged at 13,960

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 13,9606 on Sunday as no new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

This is the third Sunday this month that the DFA reported no new updates.

The DFA reported 22 new cases on Saturday, with no new recovery and no new deaths across all regions.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,091 as 8,919 of those infected have recovered, while 950 have died.

24 January 2021



The DFA received a lone report confirming 3 new recoveries among Filipinos in the Americas. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/BE7fvssV2N — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 24, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 775 in the Asia Pacific, 695 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 100 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 525,618 people. The tally includes 10,749 deaths, 487,551 recoveries, and 27,318 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 102.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 56.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

