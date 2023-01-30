Men on 3 boats nabbed for stealing diesel in Navotas port

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said they intercepted a boat stealing diesel from the Navotas Fish Port on January 28.

According to their Facebook post, PCG personnel were patrolling the waters when they saw five men on the M/V MIROLA 1 transferring diesel to 3 smaller boats--Palawan Pirates 2022, Palawan Pirates 2023, and Palawan Patrick.

M/V MIROLA 1 had transferred between 20,000-30,000 litres of fuel to the three boats when they were caught by authorities.

Upon further investigation, the PCG also found out that the smaller boats were previously involved in fuel pilferage in Bataan and Batangas. They also do not have proper documents.

The suspects were brought to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Navotas for the filing of appropriate charges.