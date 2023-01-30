Hearing of de Lima's drug cases continues

Former senator and Justice Secretary Atty. Leila De Lima attends a hearing in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima remains detained as she awaits rulings on charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MUNTINLUPA CITY — Former Senator Leila de Lima personally attended the hearing on the drug charges filed against her at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256.

Convicted drug dealer Herbert Colanggo, De Lima’s former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, and her ex-aide Jonnel Sanchez also arrived escorted by the authorities.

De Lima’s co-accused, Jose Adrian Dera, attended the hearing via video conference.

The hearing on Monday focused on Colanggo’s accusation that de Lima received P72 million drug money.

Colanggo was cross examined by Sanchez and Dayan’s lawyers.

After the hearing, the former senator mumbled the word “exhausting.”

Her legal counsel, Atty. Bonifacio Tacardon, explained: "Dahil mahaba 'yung naging proceedings at medyo tatagal pa ulit kami, so tinatansya namin 'yung aming timeline. Mag-ko-cross examine pa kami, magtatanong pa muli ang prosecution at meron pa raw silang idadagdag na testigo. Baka sa ganoong konsepto nagsabi si Senator Leila de Lima ng exhausting."

With this development, de Lima’s camp fears they may not be able to meet their timeline.

"Meron tayong susundin na proseso. We will try to fast track 'yung proseso. Hopefully makuha natin [sa] March, baka April. Tatapusin talaga namin ito at pipilitin namin matapos," Tacardon added.

De Lima's bail petition, Tacardon noted, is also likely to be delayed. Their application for the writ of habeas corpus has no final decision yet, the lawyer clarified.

The next hearing is scheduled on February 6.