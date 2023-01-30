Philippine authorities impound a vessel with 400,000 liters of diesel in Tawi-Tawi.

Authorities seized a foreign vessel and a local vessel allegedly engaged in illegal activities in Lihiman Island in Taganak, Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi on Saturday.

According to the Western Mindanao Command, personnel from the Taganak Municipal Police Station received information about the illegal loading of diesel happening in the said barangay.

Troops of the 112th Marine Company, together with the Philippine National Police and the Maritime Police, conducted an operation to validate the information.

They saw two vessels anchored in the area, one a foreign vessel named "Marnia Penang" and a local vessel named Jaslyn Stacy Legazpi.

Based on initial investigation, Marnia Penang sailed from Deojo, Malaysia with 16 crew members onboard to illegally unload 400,000 liters of diesel to the local vessel from Navotas.

Jaslyn Stacy Legazpi had 13 crew members onboard. Both vessels were anchored at the waters of Lihiman Island before they were apprehended by authorities.

According to Rodrigo Sarol, the boat captain and manager of Jaslyn Stacy Legazpi, revealed the vessel linked up with the foreign diesel to load diesel. He added that they are still waiting for another 200,000 liters of diesel to arrive.

Authorities escorted the vessels to Taganak Pier and turned them over to the Philippine Coast Guard.