MANILA — The Department of Education (Deped) hopes to turn learners into "peace builders in communities," Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said Monday, following recent incidents of on-campus violence.

Duterte said the DepEd would "further intensify the values formation of learners," in adherence to Republic Act No. 11476 or the Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) and Values Education Act.

"We will embed the culture of peace in our curriculum to develop learners who are peace builders in communities," Duterte said at the launch of the "MATATAG" education agenda, which maps out plans to address problems in the basic education system.

"We will integrate 'peace competencies' such as social awareness, responsibility, care for the environment, value for diversity, self-esteem, positive character, resilience, and human security into the various learning areas of the K to 12 curriculum," she added.

Duterte's statement comes following reports of violence in schools across the country.

Last week, the Ateneo de Davao University said it was looking into a bullying case that happened inside its campus after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A 12-year-old son of a policeman also died after accidentally shooting himself with his father’s gun, which he brought to school in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old student was stabbed to death by his classmate at Culiat High School in Quezon City.

In December, students of Colegio San Agustin in Makati were caught on video engaging in a brawl while inside one of the school’s comfort rooms.

The DepEd earlier said it would strengthen programs addressing students' mental health issues and tighten security measures in schools following the incidents.

GMRC was removed as a regular subject from the K to 12 curriculum in 2013, when values education was integrated with other subjects such as Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao and Araling Panlipunan.

But under the law signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2020, GMRC will be integrated in the daily activities of kindergarten students, and will be taught as a separate subject from Grades 1 to 6.

Students from Grades 7 to 10, meanwhile, will be taught a Values Education subject. For Grades 11 and 12, Values Education shall be integrated in all subjects under the K-12 Basic Education curriculum.