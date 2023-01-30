8 new appointees to Marawi Compensation Board inducted

Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday formally inducted 8 new appointees to the Marawi Compensation Board, the body that receives and evaluates compensation for victims of the 2017 Marawi siege.

The following new appointees took their oaths before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin:

Dalomabi Lao Bula

Mustapha C. Dimaampao

Moslemen T. Macarambon Sr.

Nasser Macapado Tabao

Mabandes Sumndad Diron Jr.

Jamaica Lamping Dimaporo

Sittie Aliyyah Lomondot Adiong

Romaisa Lomantong Mamutuk

Also present during the oath-taking ceremony was Sen. Robinhood Padilla, who has advocated for Muslim Filipinos in the past.

The board was created by a law signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte last April.

The law, Republic Act No. 11696, identifies victims of the Marawi siege as those who have "damaged or demolished properties and possessions" that "cannot be recovered."

"The State is likewise obligated to recognize the essence of providing reparation and compensation for persons and families whose rights were violated and whose economic, social, cultural rights were unfulfilled as a result of armed conflicts," the law read.

—Report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News