More jobs will lower PH crime rate, Pacquiao says

The crime rate will go down in the Philippines if more Filipinos have jobs, according to presidential aspirant and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, in an interview with radio station DZRH on Saturday, shared his insights and stand on various issues such as being not in favor of abortion and the government’s “No Vaccination, No Ride” policy, and supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by giving loans with zero interest.

He also mentioned his "22 Rounds Priority Agenda" which includes a P50,000 minimum wage a month for public and private nurses and across the board salary standardization for all workers.

“Kasama po iyan sa ating '22 Rounds Priority Agenda' 'yung pagtaas ng sahod sa private and public. Yung tinitingnan ko dito ay P50,000 minimum na sahod. Ang gagawin natin ay across the board yung salary standardization. 'Yung hindi lang dito sa Manila mataas, kundi pati sa probinsiya. 'Yan ay magkakaroon ng malaking adjustment at tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi naman ma-aagrabyado ang mga negosyante natin dahil gagawin natin ng adjustment. Ang gobyerno ang mag-aadjust hindi ang mga tao,” Pacquiao explained.

He also said to be not favor of privatization of government assets. He would rather have the resources of the government to be maximized and developed to have bigger income.

“I-develop natin, for example katulad nitong The Fort, Taguig. Iyan pag-aari ng gobyerno dati pero ibinenta na yan. Kung partnership yan, government atsaka private, magkano ang [iniincome] kinikita ng gobyerno taon-taon? Ang importamte kasi dito tumaas ang revenue income ng ating gobyerno. Pag tumaas nay an, macover na nya yung annual budget, saka mo na ibaba unti-unti yung taxes,” he said.

He also tackled the issue of West Philippine Sea. The former world boxing champion said he would stand by the Hague tribunal ruling.

A panel will be under his pipeline in dealing with China and other countries who are disputing the areas in South China Sea and will welcome more talks between the concerned nations to resolve the affairs in the region.

He also discussed on corruption issue among government officials. He plans to create a special court so that all corruption cases will go there directly to be resolved within 3 months. He also added his willingness to prosecute Cabinet officials proven to be corrupt, including family members holding public office. He will also not appoint family nor close relatives in his Cabinet if he wins the presidency.

Pacquiao also revealed his HEALTH economic platform which stands for Housing, Economy, Ayuda/Agriculture, Livelihood, Transportation and Utilities and Health. This aims to give free housing for the poor families, job security, free hospitalization on senior citizens, strengthening agriculture sector if he becomes the next president of the Philippines.