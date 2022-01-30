Leni-Kiko to hold proclamation rallies in Bicol on Feb. 8-9

Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president in the 2022 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president in May, respectively, will hold proclamation rallies in Bicol region on Feb. 8 and 9, their campaign manager said Sunday.

Former House deputy speaker Erin Tañada said the tandem will lead a proclamation rally in Naga, Camarines Sur on Feb. 8, and in other areas of Bicol region on Feb. 9.

Tañada, speaking on Robredo's weekly radio show, said all 12 candidates under the tandem's Senate slate were invited to attend the events.

The slate includes senators Risa Hontiveros and Leila De Lima, former senator Antonio Trillanes, former congressman Teddy Baguilat, and lawyers Chel Diokno, Sonny Matula and Alex Lacson.

Guest candidates include former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, and senators Richard Gordon, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The Makabayan bloc recently expressed support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

— Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

