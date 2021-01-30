Suspected member of illegal drugs gang killed in Zamboanga shootout

A suspected member of the Jar-R Palada criminal group was killed in a shootout with police operatives in Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday.

Jammodin Cahal, 39, was killed in an alleged shootout with a composite police team made up of Malangas MPS and WESMIN Police Action Force in Barangay West Boyugan, Kumalarang town, Zamboanga del Sur at 7:45 a.m.

Cahal is the subject of an arrest warrant for frustrated murder and murder, in addition to two other indictments for murder and frustrated murder filed before the National Prosecution Service, said PNP Chief Debold Sinas, citing field reports.

Sinas said Jar-R Palada was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade and extortion, and was known guns-for-hire.

SOCO examiners recovered the suspect’s firearm, a .30 caliber M-1 Garand rifle with four clips of spare ammunition.

