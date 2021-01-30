Nograles hopeful Magalong would reconsider resignation as contact tracing czar

MANILA - Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday expressed hopes that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong would reconsider his irrevocable resignation as contact tracing czar after drawing heavy flak for attending a party where violations of pandemic protocol were observed.

“Nakakalungkot para sa amin na nag-tender ng resignation si Mayor Magalong. Of course, nirerespeto namin mga prinsipyo na hinahawakan ni Mayor Magalong pero narinig ko po si Sec. [Carlito] Galvez na kakausapin niya muna si Mayor Magalong,” said Nograles.

(We are sad that Mayor Magalong tendered his resignation. Of course we respect his principles but I heard that Sec. Galvez will still talk to Mayor Magalong.)

On Friday, Magalong, a former police general, said he was resigning as contact tracing czar after he and his wife attended a party in his city where COVID-19 protocols were violated.

He cited his lapses in failing to correct violations at the event, held for the birthday of event organizer Tim Yap.

Some of the guests were photographed without anti-virus masks and failing to observe physical distancing. His wife was among 33 people who paid fines for violating ordinances on COVID-19 protocol.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Magalong’s resignation was rejected and that “he continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19."

But Magalong said his resignation was "irrevocable."

“Itong nangyari na insidente which si Mayor Magalong naman nakikita namin na malaki ang pagsisisi at paghingi ng paumanhin hindi lang sa amin, kung ‘di sa taumbayan din po, palagay ko naman po maunawaan at mabigyan natin ng chance si Mayor Magalong,” Nograles said.

(We saw how Mayor Magalong deeply regretted the incident and apologized not only to us but to the public as well and I think we understand and we should give Mayor Magalong another chance.)

“Hindi pa kami nag-iisip ng kapalit. Ayoko pangunahan si President [Rodrigo] Duterte dito kung mayroon ba siyang iniisip dito o pampalit, but sa level po namin, ang alam ko po mag-uusap pa si Sec. Charlie Galvez at Mayor Magalong,” said Nograles.

(We’re not thinking yet about his replacement. I don’t want to preempt President Duterte but on our level, I know that Sec. Charlie Galvez will still talk to Mayor Magalong.)

He added: “Hihitayin namin hopefully 'yung reconsideration ni Mayor Magalong.”