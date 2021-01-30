DOH: New set of genome-sequencing results negative for new COVID-19 variant

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said all 48 samples that underwent genome sequencing yielded negative for the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant, adding that sequencing reagents were running low.

In a statement, the health department said that due to a “global shortage” of reagents, or a substance or mixture for chemical analysis, the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) was only able to test 48 samples for the 4th batch of gene-sequencing.

Genome or gene sequencing is a process that allows scientists to see how a virus has mutated and if it has the new variants based on the samples from COVID-positive patients.

Of the 48 samples tested, 23 came from the capital region and were mostly from Quezon City, 19 from Calabarzon and were mostly from Laguna, 4 from Cordillera region, and 2 returning Filipinos, said the DOH.

RELATED STORIES:

Citing the PGC report, the agency pointed out that it only got samples from 2 returning Filipinos, because they were the only people who “met the minimum amount and cycle threshold value required for sequencing.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Moreover, the PGC is also set to sequence another 48 samples this coming week, including samples from CAR and other targeted areas, while waiting for the kits and reagents for genomic sequencing,” the agency explained.

Seven of the cases have already recovered, according to the health department. The remaining patients are still active cases who are either asymptomatic or currently experiencing mild cases.

The genome sequencing came following the local presence of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in the country. The DOH earlier said this is part of the country’s border screening for new variants, and as part of its contact tracing program to those who are infected with the new strain.

Currently, there are 17 UK variant cases in the Philippines, of which, 12 are in Bontoc town, Mountain Province.