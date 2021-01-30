DFA temporarily closes Ermita office, citing COVID safety measures

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will temporarily close until Tuesday, February 2, its main office in Ermita district, Manila, to assess safety measures linked to COVID-19 mitigation.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that its main building in Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City will be temporarily closed beginning Friday, 29 January, until Tuesday, 2 February," the DFA said in announcement.

"The reopening date may be moved further, depending on the results of the assessment."

The DFA said its Consular Office at Aseana, Parañaque City will remain open.

FROM THE ARCHIVES