DENR seeks to shut down all open dumps by March

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is looking to shut down by March all open dumps, which are deemed illegal in the country, with close to 200 on its target list, an official said Saturday.

The national government started a crackdown on open dumps on Monday, Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said, starting from a list of 233 to be shuttered. By Tuesday, the figure had gone down to 195.

The operation of open dumps is prohibited under Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

