Cebu imposes 6-month ban on transport of live hogs outside province

A copy of Executive Order No. 8, Series of 2021 prohibiting the transport of live hogs and sows from the province of Cebu to other parts of the country for 6 months beginning Feb. 1, 2021. Photo of the EO from the Cebu Provincial Public Information Office

MANILA - Starting Monday, the provincial government of Cebu will ban the transport of live hogs from the province to other parts of the country for six months to ensure sufficient local supply.

Through Executive Order No. 8 Series of 2021 signed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday, Cebu aims to secure enough supply of pork in the province amid an increase in demand locally and in other areas affected by the African swine fever.

“There is an urgent need to strictly regulate the [transport] of live hogs and sows to other areas of the country in order to protect the pig supply in the province of Cebu,” the order read.

The 6-month ban prohibiting the transport of sows and live hogs will be in effect starting Feb. 1, 2021.

“Breeder farms duly accredited by the Bureau of Animal Industry may be allowed to [transport] breeder pigs to other parts of the country subject to the concurrence of the Provincial Veterinary Office,” the order stated.

Buyers within the province "shall be prioritized for purpose of breeding and repopulation," it added.

