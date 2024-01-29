Villanueva warns People's Initiative proponents: 'Liars go to hell'

Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA — On National Bible Day, Sen. Joel Villanueva on Monday urged those behind the people’s initiative seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution to be “righteous” and “be Christ-like.”

In his privilege speech, Villanueva said that proponents of the signature drive are misleading the public by dangling social programs over their heads.

“Bagama't naniniwala po tayo sa people’s initiative bilang lehitimong paraan na amyendahan ang ating Constitution, ito ay dapat totoo. Hindi dahil tinatakot ang ating mga kababyan na hindi sila makatatanggap ng ayuda kung hindi sila pipirma,” Villanueva said.

The lawmaker proceeded to remind counterparts in the House of Representatives to refrain from prioritizing personal interests.

Senators unanimously opposed the people’s initiative seeking to dilute the Senate’s vote in amending the Constitution.

They accused the House of Representatives of bankrolling the initiative, an allegation that House leaders reject.

“Our counterparts in the House of Representatives, our fellow Filipinos, life is about making choices. Hindi tayo crineate ng Diyos para sa pansariling kapakanan. Either you want to be the friend of God or be the enemy of God. There is no middle ground,” Villanueva said.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa went on to ask Villanueva if there’s a punishment for those who are fooling other people.

Villanueva answered: "Liars go to hell"

The Senate last week called the ongoing people's initiative as a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process."