MANILA — Some senators and Senate employees on Monday donned a maroon armband to express the institutions’ strong opposition to people’s initiative allegedly being peddled by the House of Representatives.

“Yung arm band is a show of solidarity to the Senate and show solidarity to the checks and balance of our system. And also, in protest to the people’s initiative,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said in an interview.

Sen. JV Ejercito said their armband also aims to spread the information about the dangers of people’s initiative.

“Kailangan ma-disseminate ang information. Marami sa ating mga kababayan ang lumagda sa so-called peoples initiative, in exchange of something. Kinakailangang ma-educate sila kung ano talaga ang tunay na isyu dito,” Ejercito said.

The people's initiative, supposedly led by group PIRMA, seeks to amend the Constitution for Congress to "vote jointly" during future Charter change efforts, effectively sidelining the Senate's 24-man vote versus the House of Representatives' over 300.

Ejercito acknowledged the importance of unity in fighting the people's initiative, adding that the Senate might discuss the matter in another caucus.

“Pag-uusapan pa namin, probably we will have another caucus. I have my 101 percent [support] for SP (Juan Miguel Zubiri)... We will be behind him. We really have to be united,” Ejercito said.

Former UP-NCPAG dean Maria Fe Villamejor-Mendoza in a separate interview agreed that the Senate and the House of Representatives’ political bickering is already affecting the interests of the people.

“Kung magpapatigasan yang dalawang yan and they will insist na 'I am more powerful, I have the vote,' paano gagalaw yung center of power?" said Villamejor-Mendoza, who is an expert in public policy and governance.

The senators last week called the ongoing people's initiative a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process."