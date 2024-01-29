The senators called the ongoing people's initiative as a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process." Photo courtesy of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

MANILA — Several senators on Monday took turns in lambasting a fellow lawmaker from the House of Representatives who accused them of refusing to step outside their comfort zone in relation to the latest Charter change (Cha-cha) push.

Over the weekend, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers called out the senators' "modus operandi" every time there are talks about amending the Constitution.

"Some Senators feign support for Cha-Cha but exploit every opportunity to halt it... And everybody can clearly see what this means. They don’t want to get out of their 'comfort zones.' This has been their modus operandi since 1987,” Barbers said.

Sen. Chiz Escudero in a text statement countered Barbers's claim by saying: "Huh? I thought they just wanted to amend the economic provisions?! What amendments is Cong Ace referring to? Is he admitting that if this PI is passed they will start with political amendments?"

For Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Barbers' statement revealed that congressmen just want to perpetuate themselves in power.

"Hala huli na naman sa bibig ang mga Congs, panay kunyari econ provisions sila interesado pero pang 4 na yan na nagsasalita about their term extension," Villanueva said.

"Sabi nga ng matatanda sa amin, kahit anong bangis ng isda nahuhuli pa rin sa bibig," he added.

Sen. Nancy Binay meantime issued a reminder to congressmen that any move to amend the Constitution should be for the welfare of all.

"Amending the Constitution should be for the right reasons. Di dapat pampersonal ang dahilan, at di rin para sa iilan. Kasi pag agendang personal na ang mas lamang na dahilan, malamang sa malamang, may gustong makalamang," Binay said.

Sen. JV Ejercito stressed that the Senate will always be supportive of economic provisions, but not on self-serving political amendments.

"[The] House of Representatives want a shift to Unicameral form so that there would not be anymore a check and balance mechanism... That seems to be the primary reason for their push to open political provisions not to mention to lift term limits. Para may forever," Ejercito remarked.

