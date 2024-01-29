MAYNILA - Plano ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na hilingin sa Department of Justice (DOJ) na maglabas ng immigration lookout bulletin order (LBO) laban kay dating Police Major Allan de Castro.

Si de Castro ay isa sa pangunahing suspek sa pagkawala ng beauty pageant contestant na si Catherine Camilon.



Ayon kay PNP PIO Acting Chief Col. Jean Fajardo, naghain ng petisyon ang CIDG na makapagsagawa ng preliminary investigation sa regional level.



Hinihintay na lang aniya na maglabas ng resolusyon hinggil dito para makapag-request sila sa DOJ ng LBO.

"As a matter of update nagfile ng petition ang CIDG para i-elevate sa regional level yung preliminary investigation sa Camilon case and since I understand hindi naman nagsumite ng objection yung mga respondents. So inelevate na sa regional prosecutor's level itong kaso ng Camilon case and we are now waiting for the release ng resolution concerning ng particular case. As soon as makapaglabas ng resolution ang regional state prosecutors handling the case and then we will be coordinating and requesting yung ating mga prosecutor handling the case para magsubmit tayo ng request sa DOJ for possible release or issuance yung tinatawag na immigration lookout bulletin order," ani Fajardo.



Pero nilinaw ni Fajardo na sakali mang magpalabas ng LBO para kay Castro, maaari pa rin ito lumabas ng bansa.

"This is not a hindrance for anyone to travel outside of the Philippines but before he or she can leave the Philippines, there will be some questions that needs to be answered by the concerned individual who wishes to leave the country once na nandoon kayo sa LBO," aniya.



Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng PNP hinggil sa pagkawala ni Camilon.