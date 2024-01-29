PH's supersonic cruise missile to be delivered soon: NSC

Visitors stand below a 'BrahMos-A' cruise missile by Indian-Russian Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace at their exhibition stand at the Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, on February 21, 2015. EPA/JAGADEESH NV/file

MANILA - The National Security Council said the Philippines’ first supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, is set to be delivered to the country within the first quarter of 2024.

Speaking on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon on PTV, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya described the purchase as a “quantum leap” in the capabilities of AFP and credible defense posture of the country.

The missile system was purchased from India under a $375 million or P18.9-billion deal signed in January 2022.

“Nag anunsyo na po ang pamahalaan ng India na idedeliver na ang ground system of this supersonic missile in 10 days, meaning in the next few weeks, darating na po ito. And then yung missile mismo sa Marso. So ibig sabihin nito, papasok na tayo sa supersonic age,” Malaya said.

“Yung atin pong shore based anti ship missle system ang BrahMos, ay within this first quarter of 2024 will be fully delivered by the Indian government,” he also said.

“Ang gagamit po nito ay ang marine coastal defense regiment natin. So magkakaroon na po tayo ng tatlong batteries ng cruise missiles na ito and this is part of Horizon 2 of the AFP Modernization program," Malaya added.



Malaya said this will be used by the marine coastal defense regiment and will help ensure the Philippines’ territorial integrity.

“This means na we have 3 batteries na pwede nating ilagay in stragetic locations of the country, kung saka sakaling may gustong lumusob sa atin, saka-sakali lang, ang tawag po dyan ay credible defense posture. This sends a signal to the world that we have enough assets in the country and ensure the territorial integrity of the country,” Malaya said.



Meanwhile, Malaya denied the statement of the Chinese Coast Guard that there is a “temporary special arrangement” to allow the Philippines to conduct a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Malaya said he could not confirm if a resupply mission was indeed carried out through airdrop but reiterated that the Philippines does not need to ask for permission from any country to conduct a resupply mission.

“I cannot confirm nor deny, I cannot confirm this report na dinaan natin through airdrop yung ating resupply mission sa Ayungin Shoal but what I can say is wala pong temporary special arrangement. Because ang according to the statement coming from the Chinese Coast Guard, meron daw pong temporary special arrangement na binigay sa atin ang Chinese Coast Guard para magawa natin itong resupply mission na ito. Again, this is a figment of the imagination of the Chinese Coast Guard at wala po itong katotohanan,” Malaya said.

“We do not need to get the permission of anyone including the Chinese Coast Guard pag nagdadala po tayo ng supply through whatever means, whether it is through by ship, by air or anuman, we continue to support them and we have the right to do so and we don’t need to ask permission from any country,” he added.

