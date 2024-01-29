PAGASA: Amihan may persist until mid-February

MANILA — Cool weather brought about by the northeast monsoon (amihan) winds may likely persist until mid-February, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

This, as the country logged the lowest temperature for the seasons o far, at 9.7 degrees Celsius in La Trinidad, Benguet.

The cold weather, however, has affected vegetables grown in northern, mountainous areas — something which Chris Perez, PAGASA’s Marine Meteorological Services Section chief, said is a normal occurrence.

“May mga areas talaga lalo na sa mountainous regions na maraming agricultural products na naapektuhan talaga ang mga produktong agrikultura. And normal talagang nangyayari ‘yan pag panahon ng amihan,” he said.

Colder winds, a welcome reprieve from the heat Filipinos experienced several months ago, have made some residents wear sweaters even during daytime.

“Approaching na po tayo ng February. Posible pa rin tayong makapag-record ng mababa, even daytime temperature,” Perez said.

Meantime, health experts, remind the public especially the elderly and those with comorbidities to exercise caution as influenza-like illnesses are more likely during cooler weather.

Family medicine specialist Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman said cough and colds, if left unmanaged, may cause more serious infections.

“‘Yung sipon po, upper respiratory tract infection (‘yan). Bababa po ‘yan sa lower respiratory tract. So kung pababayaan pa natin at puyat at may mga vices pa tayo, pupunta po yan sa pneumonia. ‘Yung mga malalakas ang resistensiya pwedeng trangkaso lang po. Pero for those na medyo high-risk pwede po ‘yan (matuloy sa) pneumonia,” he said.

He also advised people to monitor phlegm and nasal discharges to determine whether seeking medical consultation is necessary.

“Ang sipon po ‘pag viral, watery ‘yan siya. That’s why you just need to rest and drinks lots of fluids. ‘Pag ang sipon ninyo is green, that is bacterial already. Kung ang plema Ninyo green ang kulay, that is bacterial. They have to seek medical treatment just to be safe kasi at risk group sila,” De Guzman said.