Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

PAGASA image.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred 133 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan town at a depth of 29 kilometers.

It was initially recorded at magnitude 5.3 but was later downgraded to magnitude 5.1

Phivolcs said Monday’s earthquake is an aftershock of the December 2, 2023 magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

The tremor also happened almost two weeks after a similar magnitude 5.7 undersea aftershock hit the same area earlier this month.

Phivolcs Director Teresito C. Bacolcol earlier said there might be more aftershocks of the December 2 earthquake, as it might take a while before the ground settles.

The quake is not expected to cause damage nor aftershocks.