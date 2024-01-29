A vegetable trading post near Bgy. Puguis in La Trinidad, Benguet, April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Filel

MANILA — The cold northeast monsoon or amihan surge continues although it is beginning to wane.

PAGASA's station in La Trinidad, Benguet posted its coldest temperature on Monday morning at 9.7°C - also the lowest this Amihan season so far.

Last Saturday, Baguio City recorded its lowest for the season at 9.8°C, while Metro Manila chilled to 19.9°C in Science Garden, Quezon City.

The amihan surge could weaken by midweek, PAGASA said.

Warm and humid temperatures will be felt across most parts of the country through the weekend. Thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, especially in the eastern section of the archipelago, are also likely.

On January 18, 1961, Baguio City recorded the country's lowest temperature at 6.3°C. In Metro Manila, the coldest temperature observed was 14.5°C on January 11, 1914.

The northeast monsoon season in the Philippines usually begins late October or early November and ends mid-March.

