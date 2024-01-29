Alfredo Abueg one of the 42 member of the Consultative commission to propose the revision of the 1987 Constitution reads a primer on the book of the Charter Change in Manila, Sept. 28, 2005. Jay Directo, AFP/file

MANILA — Members of the House of Representatives will not attend the Senate's investigation into the ongoing people's initiative that seeks to revise the 1987 Constitution, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who will lead the investigation this week, recently accused her cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, of orchestrating the people's initiative. Romualdez, meanwhile, dubbed Marcos a "marites" or gossipmonger and urged her to provide proof for her claim.

“While we appreciate Senator Marcos' open invitation to the Senate probe, it seems we in the House have our hands full crafting legislation aimed at enhancing the lives of our fellow Filipinos. It's a demanding task, but someone's got to do it,” House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.

“Perhaps while we focus on building bridges, others seem more inclined to hunt for witches. But rest assured, should our legislative schedule allow, we'd be more than willing to engage in fruitful discussions, preferably ones that construct, not deconstruct, our collective efforts for national progress,” he said in a statement.



Under the initiative, senators and congressmen will vote jointly on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

Joint voting would mean the Senate's 24 members will be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' more than 300 lawmakers.

'NO MOVES TO ABOLISH SENATE'

Rizal Rep. Jack Duavit, who heads the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) bloc in the House, said Monday that the chamber's leaders were not out to abolish the Senate in their push for constitutional reform.

“With regard to the fears and allegations that the House would want to abolish the Senate, we would just like to let everybody know that as far as our party is concerned, there is no way we will be voting in any form to remove our five senators. And if we are not going to remove our five senators, then the other 19 senators can be assured,” Duavit said in an interview during the House party leaders caucus presided by Romualdez.

The senators who belong to NPC include Loren Legarda, Francis Escudero, Lito Lapid, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Joseph Victor Ejercito.

“We're here to commit na hindi po masasama 'yung mga usapang abolition ng Senate when we do amend the Constitution,” Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan said.

The House officers said they support amending economic provisions in the constitution to attract foreign investments.