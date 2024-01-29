House leader urges Senate to push own cha-cha

MANILA - A House leader on Monday said they can stop the people's initiative if the Senate approves its own version of charter change.

The Senate version is Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 that amends 3 restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution by 3/4 vote of all members of Congress.



House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chair Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said he supports the people's initiative because the Senate has a history of rejecting House attempts at rewriting the charter.



"They approve this before the Holy Week, they approve the 3 and we plan to stop the people's initiative to allay fears. Gusto lang naman namin dito is to be able to have these economic amendments," Rodriguez said.



He said they are ready to file the people's initiative petition.



"We are supporting the initiatives of these organizations to secure the signatures and we have done that and we have more than 12% already and we are ready to file the petition," Rodriguez said.



House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said they back the people's initiative for similar reasons.



"If you ask now what is our stand regarding People's Initiative, well we will support it. kasi di naman po sikreto na gusto talaga namin amyendahan ang Constitution," Dalipe said.



"If you ask us now are we supportive of the PI? why not? We have proposed to amend it con-con last year March last year....we transmitted RBH6 to the Senate ano po mode noon constitutional convention, con-con," Dalipe added.



Both Dalipe and Rodriguez maintained that the House won't try to abolish the Senate.



"We have no plans of abolishing the Senate. We need the Senate," Rodriguez said.



Dalipe also rejected claims that the charter change move is meant to perpetuate the Marcoses in power.



"So yung mga nagsasabi na to perpetuate the president or whoever in power maybe theyre in a different dimension the kind na baka... fentanyl," Dalipe said.



Dalipe also welcomed the Commission on Election's decision not to proceed with the people's initiative for now.