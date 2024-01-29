DOJ junks military's perjury raps vs activists

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the perjury complaint filed by the military against activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, the environmentalists who claimed they were abducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) last year.



In a resolution dated December 12, 2023, the DOJ said complainant Ronnel Dela Cruz, current Battalion Commander of the 70th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, failed to establish the crime of perjury.



The DOJ said that in essence, the sworn affidavits of the activists submitted as evidence and the accusation that they made perjurious statements were one in saying that the activists voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.



“Thus there is no falsehood to speak of,” the DOJ said.



The resolution was signed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Arnold Magpantay and was approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento.



The DOJ however recommended that Castro and Tamano be charged separately for grave oral defamation under Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code.

The DOJ said all the elements of grave oral defamation are present in the case, particularly the allegation that they were kidnapped by the military.



The statements made by the activists during their press conference supposedly caused dishonor, discredit and contempt upon the person of the complainant.

“We consider the statements of the respondents to be serious slander because the circumstances of the case show that they consciously, intentionally and on purpose waited and chose the press conference which would be held in public to air their grievance and plight,” the DOJ said.



The DOJ also said that with respect to the allegation of abduction, the department was not persuaded.



“The evidence presented by respondents is anemic and insufficient to reasonably conclude that they were abducted,” the DOJ said.