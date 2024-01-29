Comelec tests ballot boxes of Miru, lone bidder for 2025 polls

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) continues the post qualification evaluation of the joint venture of South Korean firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd. with various tests on some of its ballot boxes on Monday at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

Miru is the lone bidder for the 2025 automated election system.

According to Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, all parameters and technical specifications of the ballot boxes will be checked.

One of the tests was a drop test. A ballot box was dropped from a height of 40 centimeters with no cracks or damage recorded.

The boxes were also stacked on top of each other to see if they were strong enough.

A water test was also done where water was poured on a box to see if it will seep through and damage the ballots.

Laudiangco said the joint venture has passed all tests so far.

“Wala pa po kaming narereceive na negative report from the technical working group. So all systems go po sa ngayon,” he said.



He estimates the post qualification evaluation to last for about two more weeks with tests on software still to be done.

Comelec chairman George Garcia earlier said they must pick their elections machines contractor by end of March this year, citing the yearlong preparation needed for the 2025 midterm polls.

