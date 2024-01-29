Chiz on people's initiative: 'Malinaw na walang pagkakaisa'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sen. Francis Escudero on Monday said there is no unity in the country amid moves by Congress to gather signatures for a people's initiative to change the 1987 Constitution.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Escudero said he was able to watch the speech of former President Rodrigo Duterte in which the latter accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez of pushing for the people's initiative that would allegedly allow the First Family to perpetuate themselves in power.

"He said a mouthful. Siguro dapat i-digest muna natin lahat dahil marami at masalimuot ang mga paksang binanggit niya. May isang maliwanag sa akin, nasa punto tayo ng ating kasaysayan na Maliwanag na walang pagkakaisa. Ang kabaligtaran ng unity ay disunity," Escudero said.

"Ang nagdudulot ng kawalang pagkakaisa ay 'yung debate at pagsulong ng pagbabago ng ating saligang batas sa isang paraan ika nga ni pang. Duterte ay tinatratong parang ignorante yung ating mga kababayan at minamaliit."

In his speech, Duterte warned Marcos he could suffer the same fate of his father, who was removed from power in the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, if the younger Marcos pushes through with the charter change initiative.

For his part, Escudero said he agrees with Duterte's assessment that the masses who allegedly signed the people's initiative in exchange for cash did not know what they were signing.

He pointed out there has been no public discussion or forum about the purpose of the people's initiative and how it could be used to change the Constitution.

"Sa puntong 'yun sigurado ako dahil wala namang diskusyong nangyari sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa. Pinapirma na lamang," he said.

He also called for transparency and accountability, pointing out that those behind the people's initiative have denied having a hand in the signature drive.

"Dapat walang denggoyan, isahan o lokohan.," he said.

Escudero earlier accused Speaker Martin Romualdez of pushing for the people's initiative, saying the latter even included it in a speech last year.

"Nung unang nagkausap si Speaker Romualdez at Senate President (Juan Miguel) Zubiri, ang sagot niya ay 'Wala na akong magagawa dyan. The ship has sailed from the port. Ika nga sa Tagalog, nakalabas na 'yung toothpaste sa tubo, mahirap na ibalik 'yun.'

"Hindi niya itinanggi, hindi niya sinabi na wala kaming kinalaman d'yan. Alam ng ating mga kababayan on the ground kung sino ang nasa likod nito."

He also said he finds it amusing that some lawmakers have denied having a hand in the people's initiative, but would then give updates on how many signatures have been gathered.

One possible reason why Romualdez has denied backing the people's initiative, Escudero said, is because of a Supreme Court decision that said any people's intiaitive should not be politician-initiated.

His advice for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr? "He should rein in the Speaker, he should rein his cousin in. Kung hindi, anuman ang gawin ng kanyang pinsan na kaalyado, mababaling din sa kanya dahil sila'y malapit at halos araw-araw na nagkikita at nag-uusap."