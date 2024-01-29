Affordable, locally-made mango-sorter can lower production costs: DOST

Photo from Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development website.

MANILA — A mango-sorting machine developed in the Philippines can cut down work and costs a fraction of a commercial machine, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development said.

According to its website, the machine developed by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) uses a computer vision system to sort and classify green mango fruit.

The system can detect external defects and sort the fruit by weight and size.

"It works by feeding the mango fruits into the machine through a conveyor belt and passing through an imaging chamber before being sorted directly into the classification bins," DOST-PCAARRD said.

"Use of the machine will cut the labor requirements from 20 workers down to two workers," it added.

The government's farm mechanization program aims to make farming competitive by lowering the cost of production and lessening post-harvest losses through technology.

DOST-PCAARRD said the machine recorded 94.44-percent accuracy and precision in sorting and grading mango fruits "following international standards for exports" processing up to 720 to 800 pieces of mango per hour.

The machine developed by PhilMech costs P168,000, or less than a fifth of the price of a commercial machine at around P1 million.

'NOT A THREAT TO AGRI JOBS'

Lead developer Engineer Arlene Joaquin said that the technology is not a threat to employment noting how manpower is an issue during harvesting season.

"Ang isa pong problema sa industry ay yung kapag nagsabay-sabay yung harvest, wala pong makuhang tao," she said.

"And, [the Mango Sorting Machine] is a very good intervention kasi (kung wala nito) kumukuha pa po sila ng mga laborers sa neighboring towns."

The machine will be tested for use in mangoes for export by next year.

"So, exporters po ang titingin nito based on actual capacity and also for other circular [produce]."

