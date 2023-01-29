Metro Manila to be sunny and warm starting Wednesday

MANILA - Parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience heavy rains due to the shear line on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weekly weather outlook released Sunday, PAGASA said weak northeasterly winds from a migratory high pressure area will affect Luzon until Thursday.

This will bring light rains over eastern Cordillera, Cagayan Valley and Aurora until Tuesday.

Metro Manila is expected to be mostly cloudy with sunny breaks on Monday and Tuesday, and sunny and warm for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the shear line is expected to dissipate by Wednesday, but it will bring heavy rains over Bicol region, Quezon, Mimaropa and Visayas on Monday.

Less rains are expected over said areas by Tuesday.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will experience severe thunderstorms for most of the week, especially on Monday.

PAGASA also said there is no weather disturbance expected to form or affect the country this week.