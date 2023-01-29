Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Davao Occidental

MANILA (UPDATE)—A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic tremor hit 21 kilometers southeast of Glan, Sarangani province around 12:23 p.m. Sunday.

The quake had a depth of 27 kilometers, with the state seismology office warning of expected aftershocks.

Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; and Glan, Sarangani; City of General Santos felt an Intensity 3 quake from the said tremor.

The quake also caused an Intensity 2 tremor in Don Marcelino and Malita, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani; and Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Meanwhile, an instrumental Intensity 3 was also felt in Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli and General Santos City, South Cotabato.

Intensity 2 was felt at Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan and Maitum, Sarangani; and Santo Niño and Tupi, South Cotabato.

Alamada, Cotabato; and Koronadal City in South Cotabato felt the tremor at an instrumental Intensity 1.

No significant damage have been reported, as of writing.