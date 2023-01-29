Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Davao Occidental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2023 01:34 PM

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

The tectonic tremor hit 14 kilometers southwest of Sarangani province around 12:23 p.m. Sunday. 

The quake had a depth of 32 kilometers. 

General Santos City felt an Intensity 3 quake from the said tremor.

Meanwhile, an instrumental Intensity 3 was felt in Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli and General Santos City, South Cotabato. 

Intensity 2 was felt at Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan and Maitum, Sarangani; and Santo Niño and Tupi, South Cotabato.

Alamada, Cotabato; and Koronadal City in South Cotabato felt the tremor at an instrumental Intensity 1. 

No aftershocks or damages are expected after the tremor struck the area, said Phivolcs.

