Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic tremor hit 14 kilometers southwest of Sarangani province around 12:23 p.m. Sunday.

The quake had a depth of 32 kilometers.

General Santos City felt an Intensity 3 quake from the said tremor.

Meanwhile, an instrumental Intensity 3 was felt in Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli and General Santos City, South Cotabato.

Intensity 2 was felt at Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan and Maitum, Sarangani; and Santo Niño and Tupi, South Cotabato.

Alamada, Cotabato; and Koronadal City in South Cotabato felt the tremor at an instrumental Intensity 1.

No aftershocks or damages are expected after the tremor struck the area, said Phivolcs.