Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tectonic tremor hit 14 kilometers southwest of Sarangani province around 12:23 p.m. Sunday.
The quake had a depth of 32 kilometers.
General Santos City felt an Intensity 3 quake from the said tremor.
Meanwhile, an instrumental Intensity 3 was felt in Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli and General Santos City, South Cotabato.
Intensity 2 was felt at Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan and Maitum, Sarangani; and Santo Niño and Tupi, South Cotabato.
Alamada, Cotabato; and Koronadal City in South Cotabato felt the tremor at an instrumental Intensity 1.
No aftershocks or damages are expected after the tremor struck the area, said Phivolcs.
ANC, ANC promo, earthquake, phivolcs, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, General Santos City