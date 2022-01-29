NCRPO handout photo

Authorities have conducted clearing operations inside the New Bilibid Prison, demolishing makeshift huts inside the Maximum Security Compound in Muntinlupa City on Friday.

Combined elements of the NCR Police Office and the Philippine Coast Guard EOD-K9 assisted the NBP Greyhounds in clearing the whole East Quadrant. The makeshift dwelling were are believed to be the hiding place of contrabands.

Authorities seized at least 500 bladed and improvised deadly weapons and various unauthorized items during the operation.

NCRPO chief Police Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said they are glad to be of help in maintaining peace and order in NBP.

"Kaisa po tayo ng Bucor sa hangarin na maging ligtas at payapa ang kanilang nasasakupan tungo sa mas epektibong pagpapatupad ng kanilang mga programang nakatuon sa rehabilitasyon ng mga inmates na nasa kanilang pangangalaga. Malugod po tayong magbibigay ng ating tulong at suporta sakaling kailanganin nila ito," he said in a statement.

Participating in the operation were 6 SWAT and 4 Sniper Teams of the NCRPO, PCG EOD K-9 Teams and Bureau of Corrections NBP personnel led by Director General Gerald Bantag.

No untoward incident was recorded during the operation.